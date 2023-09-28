Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.25

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 47507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $655.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $120.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

