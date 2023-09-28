Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 251.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 290,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 208,099 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

