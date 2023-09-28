Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $9.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday.
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.06.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
