Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $9.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Iris Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 65,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

