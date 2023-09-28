iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.