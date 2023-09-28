iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $93.84 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.