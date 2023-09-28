iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $93,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after buying an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 155,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,229. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

