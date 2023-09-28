iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 143,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
ISCG stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $361.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $43.48.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
