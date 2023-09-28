iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Stake Reduced by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 11,992.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $754.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

