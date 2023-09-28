iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,098,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 1,202,859 shares.The stock last traded at $33.56 and had previously closed at $33.85.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

