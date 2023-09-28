iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWV opened at $244.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.