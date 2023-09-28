iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $463.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

