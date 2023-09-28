iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Decreased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

