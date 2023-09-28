iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.