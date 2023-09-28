iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,939 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IYW stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.