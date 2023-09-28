Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 4.2%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.36. 16,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 58,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
