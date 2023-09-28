Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $105.35 on Thursday. Jabil has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $117.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 7.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

