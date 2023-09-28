Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion.

Jabil Stock Up 0.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

