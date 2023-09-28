JCIC Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $161.72 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $435.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

