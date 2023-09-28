Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 2.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.31. 1,285,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,798,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $604,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 28,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $267,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 57,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $604,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,147 shares of company stock worth $1,825,072. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after buying an additional 866,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

