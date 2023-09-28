John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stake Reduced by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,793,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,829,000 after purchasing an additional 363,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,077,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after buying an additional 519,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after buying an additional 129,160 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

