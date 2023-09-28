JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 97,894 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,882,000.

Shares of BBIN opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

