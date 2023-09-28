JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 351.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.61% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,136,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after acquiring an additional 122,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 682,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

