JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

JPST opened at $50.19 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

