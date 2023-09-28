Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.50

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

