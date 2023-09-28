Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $981.30 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $981.30 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,847,617,557 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,843,856,544.027847. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04670187 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,723,026.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

