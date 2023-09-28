Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $495.03 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $495.03 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 800,319,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,308,814 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

