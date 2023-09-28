Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kinetik by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 3.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

KNTK opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $37.87.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.93%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

