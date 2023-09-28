Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Klépierre Price Performance
KLPEF opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.89.
Klépierre Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klépierre
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.