Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

KLPEF opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at EUR 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

