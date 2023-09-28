Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 4,658,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,455,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 93,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,158,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 417,850 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 49,687 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

