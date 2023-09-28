Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. 624,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,029. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

