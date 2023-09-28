Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 11,450 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 384.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 130,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,525. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

