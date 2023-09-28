Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 2,066 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,269,000 after purchasing an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,460,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,398. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

