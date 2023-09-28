Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 40,521 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $31,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,357 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 190,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,069. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.