Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 265,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

