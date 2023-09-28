Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.21. 78,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.