Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,145. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

