Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,052. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

