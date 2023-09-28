Krilogy Financial LLC Has $12.34 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,126 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

