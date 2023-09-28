Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.97. 247,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

