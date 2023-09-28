Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 26,466 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,137. The company has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

