Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 29,000 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.06%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.