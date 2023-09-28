Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. 827,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,802. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

