Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,281,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 332,069 shares during the period.

GDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 5,256,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,168,541. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

