Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

