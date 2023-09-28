Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 204,881 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,881 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.24. 184,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,227. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

