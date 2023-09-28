Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,568,960,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,050. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

