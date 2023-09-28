Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 55,282 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,282 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 606,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,693. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.