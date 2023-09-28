Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after buying an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,138,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. 1,963,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

