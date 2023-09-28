Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $14.50

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HSBC from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNUT. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 1.4 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -123.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.