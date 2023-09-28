Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.3% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.